Doncaster hosepipe ban: 'Don't call police' plea as drought ruling set to start

The ban comes into force across the region on Friday and prohibits people using hosepipes to water gardens, clean their cars or fill paddling pools, and carries a fine of up to £1,000.

But police forces in North and South Yorkshire said any breaches should be directed to Yorkshire Water.

The firm said it hoped customers would respect the ban - its first since 1995.

The plea comes after other forces reported receiving 999 calls on the matter before restrictions were even put in place.

South Yorkshire Police urged people to check Yorkshire Water's frequently asked questions section of their website for information.

"If you repeatedly see someone using their hosepipe, you can report them to Yorkshire Water's customer service team. Please do not report this via the police.

"We are extremely busy and are asking you to think before you call."

The hosepipe ban is a "civil matter, not a criminal one," North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Every call made to the police about the hosepipe ban is diverting our call handlers away from dealing with real emergencies."

Yorkshire Water supplies five million customers across West, South and East Yorkshire, most of North Yorkshire, part of North Lincolnshire, and parts of Derbyshire.

It announced its first hosepipe ban in 27 years after reservoir levels fell below 50% for the first time since the drought of 1995 and added that many people had already voluntarily cut back on using "water guzzling devices".

Neil Dewis, head of water at the company, said: "We've been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately they're now necessary as part of our drought planning."

He said the decision to introduce a ban was "based on the risk that water stocks continue to fall in the coming weeks".

Mr Dewis added: "We need to make sure that we have enough supply for the essential needs of people across the region this year and next, as well as making sure we're able to protect our local environment by limiting the amount of water we have to draw from the rivers."

A hosepipe ban means the following activities are prohibited:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe