A 70-year-old man who died in a tragic helicopter crash in Doncaster this week has been named.

An enormous emergency operation unfolded on Thursday (October 30) when the aircraft crashed into a field in Ings road, Bentley, shortly after 10am.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, as well as two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

Sadly, another passenger who died at the scene, has today been named as loving grandfather Peter Smith.

Peter's family have shared the following tribute through South Yorkshire Police: "On October 30, we as a family sadly lost Peter in the most tragic of circumstances when he was involved in a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster.

"Peter was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and we are all devastated by this sudden loss. Peter was one of the smartest men who liked to spend his time making and fixing things. He had a real passion for aviation, and this was something he shared with his family.

"He particularly liked to spend time with his grandchildren doing crafts and playing. He was a proud family man who spent a lot of his time with his son both working with and socially. Peter loved to have meals out with his wife and had a particularly sweet tooth.”

As part of the statement, Peter’s family asked not members of the public “not to speculate” about the incident.

The tribute reads: “We understand that a parallel investigation is currently underway between The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police which we are supporting, and we ask members of the public to not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

"We would like to ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time to allow us to come to terms with what has occurred and grieve for the loss of Peter."

The four seater Robinson helicopter was just minutes into its flight after taking off from Gamston Airport near Retford when it fell to earth.

Anyone witht information which could help the investigation is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 218 of October 30, 2025.