Doncaster heatwave: School, rail and shop closures as temperatures set to hit 41c

Numerous businesses have announced they will not be opening while the East Coast Main Line will be closed tomorrow, with no LNER services from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Schools have announced plans to allow pupils to wear PE kits, with some cancelling sports days and others allowing special measures to be brought in.

Doncaster’s record temperature of 35.5c in 1990 is in danger of falling, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 41c – hotter than the Sahara desert and continental hotspots such as Madrid, Athens an Rome.

Doncaster could have its hottest day in history.

Here's just some of the ways the heatwave is imapcting Doncaster.

EAST COAST MAIN LINE AND LNER SERVICES

Rail chiefs have said only travel if absolutely necessary on Monday and on Tuesday 19 July do not travel on routes south of York and south of Leeds to London King’s Cross as no trains will run - this includes to or from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.

There will be limited trains to other destinations and it's highly likely that they will be subject to significant delays because speed restrictions will be in place.

If you do have to travel please check your journey before you set off.

Tickets dated for travel on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July are valid for travel on:

Wednesday 20 July

Thursday 21 July

To make sure you have a comfortable journey you can book a new seat reservation for free and use your original ticket onboard the train you select.

If your train has been cancelled, your ticket will be valid on Wednesday 20 July and Thursday 21 July.

YORKSHIRE WILDLIFE PARK

Yorkshire Wildlife Park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow rangers to concentrate fully on caring for the animals.

️️In the Yorkshire Hive, the Hex Hotel, Wilds Cafe Bistro, Uproar Playbarn and the shops will remain open as they are air conditioned

It will reopen on July 20.

SOUTH YORKSHIRE AIRCRAFT MUSEUM

South Yorkshire Aircraft Musuem at Lakeside will be closed.

A spokesman said: “Following a review after the announcement of the red 'extreme Heat' warning covering much of the UK for Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July, we have taken the decision to close the museum on these days. The museum will reopen as normal at 10am on Wednesday.

ROSEDALE PRIMARY SCHOOL

The Scawsby school has said that while the school will remain open, PE classes will be cancelled to avoid the heat. Some classes will be moved to cooler areas of the school and children will be kept inside during lunch breaks

OTHER BUSINESS CLOSURES

These are some of the other business closures across Doncaster the Free Press has been notified of

Steve Watson Plastering. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

B.Taylor & Son, Fishmonger. Closed on Tuesday, back open on Friday on Doncaster market.

Megabites Cafe, Scawthorpe is closed Monday and Tuesday due to the hot weather for the safety and well-being of staff.

The Royal Oak pub in Tickhill is closed Monday and Tuesday this week.

Queen’s Fish Bar in Armthorpe closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Barber Shop, Barnby Dun will be closed on Monday and Tuesday

Mooreish Delights Coffee House is closing until Wednesday.

The Bay Horse Inn, Hatfield, will be closed on Tuesday.

Scissors and Shears Barbers will only be open on Monday and Tuesday until lunchtime.

Teesdales in Carcroft is only open from 7 until 1, Monday and Tuesday.

Everton Dog Run will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Sutton Road Golden Cod, Askern. Closed on Monday, open on Tuesday at 11.30am.

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum closed on Monday and Tuesday. Planned to eeopen as usual on Wednesday at 9:30am.

Potteric Carr Nature Reserve – due to the warm weather a reduced menu is being served to help the kitchen keep slightly cooler for the staff.

On the days of extreme heat as predicted Monday and Tuesday, for those venturing out the cafe will be serving cold sandwiches, sausage rolls, cake and drinks.

Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United friendly, Tuesday: The James Coppinger West Stand will be open to allow supporters to shelter from the sun.