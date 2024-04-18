Doncaster Halfords branch "not closing" say bosses as rumours circulate about firm's future
The firm, which specialises in car and vehicle products as well as cycling equipment, has closed a number of branches across the country in recent months.
Several readers have contacted the Free Press concerning the future of the Doncaster branch on North Bridge but bosses say the store is not earmarked for closure.
A Halfords spokesperson said: “The Doncaster branch is not closing.”
The firm closed its branch in Lincoln last year along with outlets in Cambridge, Gloucestershire and Largs and Irvine in Scotland.
Last February a spokesperson said the firm "regularly reviewed" its portfolio.
Recent weeks in Doncaster have seen Marks and Spencer announce the closure of its Baxter Gate store, transferring trade to a new and extended unit on Wheatley Hall Road while House of Fraser has also announced the shutdown of its Doncaster outlet store.
