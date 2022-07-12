Doncaster hair salon in warning over 'lowlifes' stealing customers' phones

Results Unisex Hairdressing Salon in Skellow shared the warning on Facebook, saying there had been a number of attempts in recent days to get people to hand over mobiles near to the shop on Skellow Road.

A spokesman said: “Doncaster Council have moved some lowlifes out of Hyde Park into Skellow.

"They have been thieving sweets out of local shops and trying to sell the proceeds to women walking past Skellow shop fronts.

The individiuals have reportedly targeted women in Skellow Road.

"They are also trying to steal mobile phones by asking women if they can use their mobile phones to ring relatives as they have no money for electricity.

“Do not engage with them at all. Ignore them and come into our shop and I will deal with them.