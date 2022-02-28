Doncaster gym forced to suspend Ukraine aid appeal after being swamped with donations
A Doncaster gym has been forced to supsend an aid appeal for Ukraine after being swamped with hundreds of donations.
Big hearted Doncaster people have rushed to donate clothes, toiletries, pet food, blankets and sleeping bags which will be shipped out to Poland as thousands of people pour across the border following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last week.
Nuffield Health, which co-ordinated the campaign has been innundated, with hundreds of donations to its gym off White Rose Way.
A spokesman said: “The response and support has been so amazing that we can no longer accept any more donations as all our collection points are full
“This shows that when we need to come together we really can.”
“We are so overwhelmed with the amount of support we have had today for the donations for refugees.
A truck will deliver the clothes and toys, toiletries and other basic necessities to Poland later this week.