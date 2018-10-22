Doncaster girl found safe one week after disappearing from home

A Doncaster girl missing from home for a week has been found safe and well.

Jessica Gubb has been found safe and well

Jessica Gubb, aged 14, was found safe and well in Dalton, Rotherham, at 5pm yesterday.

The Mexborough teenager vanished from home on Sunday, October 14.

Jessica has been reported missing a number of times over recent months.