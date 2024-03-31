Doncaster garden centre installs scented floors to direct dogs to pet department

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Value garden centre Cherry Lane in Tickhill has installed the floors which are designed specifically to help canine visitors sniff out the Scallywags pet department.

The new flooring, which has been developed exclusively for Cherry Lane, features the latest breakthrough in doggie-aroma technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although it is highly pungent for pooches, combining aromas of meat, country walks and delivery drivers, the scent cannot be picked up by humans and is invisible to the naked eye.

Cherry Lane has installed scented floors to guide dogs to its pet department.

The flooring has been installed in selected areas of the garden centre, marking a direct route from the front door to the Scallywags pet department.

Nisha Collins, brand and marketing manager for Cherry Lane Garden Centres, said: “This latest innovation will enable us to capitalise on the large number of Cherry Lane customers who bring their dogs in to shop with us.

"We know that our human customers love to browse leisurely among our plants, furniture, gifts and other departments but the new flooring caters directly for our four-legged friends. It gives them a direct route to their favourite part of the store, which is packed with the best treats, comfiest pet beds and toys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Lane is currently working with audio experts to develop tannoy announcements for older scent-challenged canines, which it hopes to install in the coming months.