Doncaster floods: Major incident declared as road closures and evacuations continue

Dozens of road closures are still in place and motorists are being warned not to attempt to drive through flood water for their own safety.

In addition, evacuations have been put in place in Thorpe in Balne and Trumfleet, Fishlake, and Bentley/Scawthorpe.

Homes are submerged by rising flood water, Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster, November 08 2019. A Severe Flood warning is in place for the village as river levels continue to rise. See SWNS story SWLEflood.

In Thorpe in Balne and Trumfleet, a severe flood warning has been issued.

Residents in the area are advised to evacuate their property as soon as possible and will be supported to do so. Multi-agency teams are there helping local people.

In Fishlake, due to the rate of rising water in the Trundle Lane area, a decision has been made to issue a severe flood warning.

Residents in the area are advised to evacuate their property and are being supported to do so. Multi-agency teams are there helping local people.

And in the Bentley/Scawthorpe area, a flood warning remains in place.

The authorities say the flood route is to the rear of Cusworth Lane/St Martin’s Avenue, Raymond Road to the bottom of Amersall Road, the bottom of Petersgate, Scawthorpe and the Bentley Rise area.

Residents in these areas have been informed by police, fire and rescue and council officers to evacuate their homes and have been supported to do so. Rest Centres are in place for those affected who are unable to stay with friends and family.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster and Damian Allen, chief executive at Doncaster Council, said: “Our thoughts are with the residents affected by what has been a major event to hit the borough and the region.

“We want to pay tribute to our communities for their fantastic response in helping neighbours, strangers and the most vulnerable. We are also grateful to tremendous support from the police, fire service, health, voluntary groups, council staff, local ward members and all our partners who have been working tirelessly around the clock to help our communities.

“It has required a highly complex set of responses. This hasn’t been solely one event in one location, it has been a series of events taking place at different times and different locations over an extended period of time and it isn’t over yet. It’s been a big effort but we’re on top of it.

“Since the torrential rain on Thursday, we’ve had over 20 flood warnings and nine of these have been severe. It is very difficult to predict and control future events. What we have done and are continuing to do is work with our partners to respond appropriately in an organised and coordinated way as new issues emerge.

“We are still in incident mode and recovery will continue into next week. We encourage concerned residents to contact our public information phone line on 01302 735688 or visit Doncaster Council’s social media and website for the latest information.”