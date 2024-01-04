News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster flood warnings remain in place despite River Don levels dropping

Five flood warnings remain in place along the River Don in Doncaster this morning, with road closures and other flood alerts ongoing following torrential rain brought by Storm Henk.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jan 2024, 06:37 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 06:37 GMT
An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Levels on the River Don are continuing to fall and will do so throughout today.

"However, river levels are still elevated and so the warning remains in force.

“Please take care when near washlands and low-lying land, which could be flooded. Avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not drive through floodwater.

Doncaster has been hit by more flooding in the wake of Storm Henk.Doncaster has been hit by more flooding in the wake of Storm Henk.
Five flood warnings - where flooding is expected – are in place along the Don at Braithwaite, Fishlake, South Bramwith, Thorpe in Balne and Trumfleet.

Two flood alerts – where flooding is possible – remain on the Lower River Don catchment and River Went catchment.

Three flood warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours for the Ea Beck catchment, the Middle River Don catchment and the River Dearne catchment.

Meanwhile the following roads across Doncaster remain closed due to flooding.

Fordstead Lane, Barnby Dun

Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Thorne

Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby

Kirk Bramwith Bridge, Low Lane

Wilsic Road, Tickhill

Pastures Road, Denaby

The following road has now reopened:

B6422, Brodsworth

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please do not drive through flood waters or remove any road closure signage, drive safely, plan your routes accordingly.

Find flood warning advice, up to date flood alerts, and road closures at: https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/News/weather-update-storm-henk

Sign up to flood alerts at: https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings

