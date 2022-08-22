Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 20, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 12.30am on High Street, Carcroft. They came away at 1.15am.

Firefighters from Rotherham, Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to an accidental fire at an industrial premise on Wharf Road, Kilnhurst at 11.45pm the same night. The fire involved an extraction unit.

Weekend fire call outs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, August 21, Askern firefighters attended an accidental shed fire at 9.25am on Denaby Lane, Old Denaby.