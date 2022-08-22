Doncaster firefighters called to shed and car fires over the weekend
Doncaster firefighters called out to shed and car fires over the weekend.
On Saturday, August 20, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 12.30am on High Street, Carcroft. They came away at 1.15am.
Firefighters from Rotherham, Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to an accidental fire at an industrial premise on Wharf Road, Kilnhurst at 11.45pm the same night. The fire involved an extraction unit.
On Sunday, August 21, Askern firefighters attended an accidental shed fire at 9.25am on Denaby Lane, Old Denaby.