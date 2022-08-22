News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster firefighters called to shed and car fires over the weekend

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:20 am

On Saturday, August 20, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 12.30am on High Street, Carcroft. They came away at 1.15am.

Firefighters from Rotherham, Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to an accidental fire at an industrial premise on Wharf Road, Kilnhurst at 11.45pm the same night. The fire involved an extraction unit.

Weekend fire call outs

On Sunday, August 21, Askern firefighters attended an accidental shed fire at 9.25am on Denaby Lane, Old Denaby.

