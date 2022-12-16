News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster firefighters called out to deal with early morning house fire involving a tumble dryer

Four fire crews from Thorne, Doncaster and Askern stations were called out to a premise on Turnberry Mews in Stainforth at 2.10am yesterday morning (Thirsday, December 15).

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 10:25am

The fire was accidental and involved a tumble dryer. The crews left the scene at 3.10am.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.35pm on Waggons Way in Stainforth last night.

And two wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire at 9.20pm on Great North Road, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident, leaving at 9.35pm.

Fire crews were called out to three incidents
