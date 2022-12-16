Doncaster firefighters called out to deal with early morning house fire involving a tumble dryer
Four fire crews from Thorne, Doncaster and Askern stations were called out to a premise on Turnberry Mews in Stainforth at 2.10am yesterday morning (Thirsday, December 15).
The fire was accidental and involved a tumble dryer. The crews left the scene at 3.10am.
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.35pm on Waggons Way in Stainforth last night.
And two wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire at 9.20pm on Great North Road, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident, leaving at 9.35pm.