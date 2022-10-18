Doncaster fire crews called out afater flytipped rubbish set ablaze in countryside

Firefighters from Askern Fire Station attended the incident at 10.30pm last night on Churchfield Road, Campsall.

A spokesman said: “Wasn't the easiest job to find being on top of the hill on the 'pit top,’ approximately 700m from the road.

"However on arrival it was a pile of fly tipped waste, well alight.”

Crews tackled the blaze in countryside near Campsall.