Doncaster fire crews called out afater flytipped rubbish set ablaze in countryside

Fire crews from Doncaster were called into action after flytipped rubbish was set ablaze.
Firefighters from Askern Fire Station attended the incident at 10.30pm last night on Churchfield Road, Campsall.
A spokesman said: “Wasn't the easiest job to find being on top of the hill on the 'pit top,’ approximately 700m from the road.
"However on arrival it was a pile of fly tipped waste, well alight.”
There have been a number of deliberately set fires in and around Askern in recent weeks.