Doncaster fire crew blast inconsiderate parkers after delay in getting to incident

Firefighters from Askern Fire Station were called out to an incident at the home of an elderly man at a house in Doncaster – but revealed they were delayed en route because of badly parked vehicles.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we were held up slightly by double parking down some narrow streets.

"While we did get through, those extra seconds could make a big difference to someone's life.

"So please be considerate when parking your vehicles.

“Could an ambulance or fire appliance get through if needed? If not, please make room.”

They had been responding to an automatic fire alarm at the man’s house.