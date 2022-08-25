News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster fire crew blast inconsiderate parkers after delay in getting to incident

Crews at a Doncaster fire station have appealed for people to think about how they park their cars after they were delayed in getting to an incident.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:07 pm
Firefighters from Askern Fire Station were called out to an incident at the home of an elderly man at a house in Doncaster – but revealed they were delayed en route because of badly parked vehicles.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we were held up slightly by double parking down some narrow streets.

"While we did get through, those extra seconds could make a big difference to someone's life.

Fire crews from Askern were delayed getting to a job because of bad parking.

"So please be considerate when parking your vehicles.

“Could an ambulance or fire appliance get through if needed? If not, please make room.”

They had been responding to an automatic fire alarm at the man’s house.

The spokesman added: “Thankfully no fire found, access gained to the property and the resident found to be fit and well.”

