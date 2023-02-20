Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours axed by BBC after six series

The comedy sequel to 1970s and 1980s classic Still Open All Hours starring Sir David Jason, was filmed at a converted hairdressing salon in Balby between 2013 and 2019 and achieved huge viewing figures when it first returned to screens.

However, complaints from viewers that it was ‘not funny’ saw audiences slide and the BBC has now confirmed that the show, last screened in 2019, will not be returning.

Sir David, 82, reprised his Granville for the show when it returned, seeing his errand boy character from the original series take over the running of the corner shop from his miserly uncle Arkwright, played by Ronnie Barker.

Still Open All Hours has been axed by the BBC after six series. (Photo: BBC).

"We’d like to thank the cast and crew for six wonderful series, which are all available to view on BBC iPlayer," a BBC executive said.

"There are currently no plans for new episodes of Still Open All Hours," they added.

When the show first returned, more than 12 million viewers tuned in.

The original plan had been to film one more series of the sitcom before calling it a day, but production stopped when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Sir David recently his 'mentor' Ronnie, who played Arkwright, made the show what it was.

He told The Mirror: “Ronnie B was the head of the team and because he was such a nice man, and so creative, and very funny and stimulating in his own right, he passed that on to the rest of the cast.

“He loved showbiz, he loved acting, and he loved giving pleasure to people, and he passed that on to me, if you like.

“It was me that used to call Ronnie The Guv’nor and then when Ronnie retired he decided that he would hand over The Guv’norship, as he called it, to me.

"I was his apprentice – so if you ever see me you can either call me Sir David or just The Guv’nor, I don’t mind.”

The original version of the show ran between 1973 and 1985 across four series.

The reprised series was again filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue and was once again written by Doncaster scriptwriter Roy Clarke, 93.