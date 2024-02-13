News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster factory 'working to resolve' residents' fears about 'chemicals' release

Bosses at a landmark Doncaster factory say they are “aware” of residents’ concerns about harmful ‘chemicals’ being released – and say they are working to resolve the issue.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
Leaflets making the accusations against glass manufacturer Ardagh Glass have been delivered to homes near to the factory on Barnby Dun Road in the last few days, claiming a chimney at the plant is pumping out “a known eye and respiratory irritant.”

The flyer tells residents: "These chemicals could be affecting your family’s health - every time you notice this, report it!"

And while Ardagh has acknowledged residents’ fears, bosses have said they will not be discussing the matter further at this stage.

Bosses at Ardagh Glass say they are 'aware' of residents' concerns and are working to resolve the issue.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of these concerns and are currently working to resolve the matter. We regret that we cannot comment further until we have concluded our investigations.”

It is not clear who is behind the campaign against the factory, known to generations of Doncastrians as Rockware.

The leaflet reads: “Have you noticed a strange smell of burnt wax/oil/plastic/chemicals?

"A new labelling plant has been built at Ardagh Glass. This plant is releasing chemicals – a known eye and respiratory irritant.

Residents are being urged to call Doncaster Council on 01302 737575 or send their reports to an email listed on the flyer.

The huge factory has been a site of glass production in Doncaster for many decades, making jars and bottles for the food and drink industry with its towering white building one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

