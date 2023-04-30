News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007
42 minutes ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
4 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
22 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
22 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday

Doncaster exhibition recognising mining heritage commended by council

An exhibition of coalmining drawings will be coming to Doncaster, selected for its heritage in the industry.

By Shannon Mower
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Doncaster Council has promoted the exhibition Henry Moore: Drawing in the Dark which demonstrates the labour that the miners endured.

The exhibition will be on display from 9 May – 26 August at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Henry Moore is most famous for his sculpture, however the exhibited series of sketches depicts the work of his father as a miner in Castleford, Yorkshire.

The mining exhiibition opens next monthThe mining exhiibition opens next month
The mining exhiibition opens next month
Most Popular

The drawings represent the labour which 3/4 million miners endured during World War Two and onwards.

Moore spent a week in the mine at Wheldale Colliery drawing from observation and then completed the remaining drawings from memory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Danum Gallery is the only northern venue selected for the exhibition.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning from Doncaster Council commended the exhibition, saying:

“Doncaster has a proud mining heritage and I am delighted to welcome this special exhibition of coal mining drawings by Henry Moore to our city. This looks to be a fascinating insight into Moore’s life and I hope our residents, visitors and former coal miners enjoy this showcase.”

The project was curated by the University of Hertfordshire Arts and Culture, and supported through funding from Arts Council England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It coincides with the release of new book, ‘Drawing in the Dark: Henry Moore’s Coalmining Commission’, written by Chris Owen.

*Henry Spencer Moore was an English artist best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures which are located around the world as public works of art. As well as sculpture, Moore produced many drawings, including a series depicting Londoners sheltering from the Blitz during the Second World War, along with other graphic works on paper.

His forms are generally pierced or contain hollow spaces. Many interpreters liken the undulating form of his reclining figures to the landscape and hills of his Yorkshire birthplace.

Moore became more well known through his carved marble and larger-scale abstract cast bronze sculptures, and was instrumental in introducing a particular form of modernism to the United Kingdom.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster CouncilYorkshireDanum GalleryCastleford