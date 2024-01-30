Doncaster drug dealer who used secret messaging system to buy heroin and cocaine jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Coucum, 38, is now serving time behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Coucum used the handle 'Scantscorpion' on the encrypted communications and messaging platform Encrochat to purchase large amounts of Class A drugs over a one-month spell in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coucum sent an image which contained a lump of compressed white powder, with detectives identifying him through encrypted data on his mobile phone device.

Drug dealer John Coucom is now behind bars.

An investigation into Coucum's activities spanned several months and on 7 April 2021, officers were able to execute a warrant at his home in Wheatley under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, they found huge sums of cash totalling £17,980, with forensics examination concluding that the money was most likely linked to drug-related activity.

Coucum was arrested and brought into custody before being charged with possession of a criminal property, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted all the offences at Sheffield Crown Court and last Tuesday (23 January), Coucum, of Racecourse Road, Swinton, was jailed for a total of eight-and-a-half years.

The investigation into Coucum's drug dealing formed part of Operation Venetic - a National Crime Agency-led investigation into the UK dismantlement of the encrypted communications platform, Encrochat.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright said: "This was a lengthy and complex investigation spanning a significant length of time and involving many officers and staff.

"Criminals like Coucum thought they were above the law and untraceable through Encrochat, but through Op Venetic, that platform has since been infiltrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Drugs have a detrimental and devastating impact on our local communities and we will not allow dealers to profit from other people's misery.