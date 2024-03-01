Doncaster drivers warned of possible delays as huge truck takes to roads this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 7pm on Saturday 2 March, South Yorkshire Police will be escorting a large abnormal load from Worksop to Goole.
The load will be leaving Sandy Lane, Worksop and travelling along the A57 to the M1, then M18, M62 then onto Goole along the A161.
The load will be on the motorway network from 10pm until 3am, so plan your route accordingly.
Due to its size, other motorists will be restricted from overtaking at certain points along the route because of weight restrictions, so please pay attention to any police vehicles or other escort vehicles giving information.
The lorry’s load is a cable reel and when loaded onto the specialist trailer weighs almost 500 tonnes, is 80 metres long, six metres wide and can only travel at 20mph.