Doncaster drivers warned of delays as vehicle bursts into flames on M18

The southbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 is currently impacted, with queues at the scene, Highways Yorkshire has reported.

A spokesman said: “The event is expected to clear between 2pm and 2.15pm this afternoon, with traffic conditions expected to return to normal following a clean-up operation.