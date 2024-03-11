Doncaster drivers warned of delays as vehicle bursts into flames on M18

Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of potential delays and disruption this lunchtime following a vehicle fire on the M18 motorway.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:50 GMT
The southbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 is currently impacted, with queues at the scene, Highways Yorkshire has reported.

A spokesman said: “The event is expected to clear between 2pm and 2.15pm this afternoon, with traffic conditions expected to return to normal following a clean-up operation.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured in this morning’s incident.

