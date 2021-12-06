Doncaster drivers warned of abnormal load delays on M18, A1 and M180 tonight
Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of potential delays on the region’s motorways tonight as police escort an abnormal load.
The truck, carrying an extra wide load, will be travelling on the A1 north from Blyth, then north along the M18 before onto the M180.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to inform you of an abnormal load that we will be escorting this evening.
“It will be moving at 6.30pm and due to its width you will not be able to overtake it on the A1 or M18.
"It may cause a slight delay to your journey but we need to move it at this time as we have a limited time slot to get through the roadworks on the M180.
"Thank you for your understanding.”
The lorry’s movement comes as drivers also face delays with an ongoing major roadworks project on the A1 at Darrington which has been causing severe delays.