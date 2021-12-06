Doncaster drivers warned of abnormal load delays on M18, A1 and M180 tonight

The truck, carrying an extra wide load, will be travelling on the A1 north from Blyth, then north along the M18 before onto the M180.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to inform you of an abnormal load that we will be escorting this evening.

“It will be moving at 6.30pm and due to its width you will not be able to overtake it on the A1 or M18.

Drivers will not be overtake the extra wide load as it travels north tonight.

"It may cause a slight delay to your journey but we need to move it at this time as we have a limited time slot to get through the roadworks on the M180.

"Thank you for your understanding.”