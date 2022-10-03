Doncaster drivers warned of abnormal load convoy on M18 and A1 tonight
Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of possible delays this evening as police escort an abnormal load convoy along the M18 and A1.
From around 7pm, South Yorkshire Police will be escorting two loads from Hellaby Industrial estate.
A spokesman said: “The convoy will be in excess of 100, long, over six metres wide and 300 tonnes so as you can imagine it doesn’t move very fast either.
"We will be stopping traffic leaving Hellaby and also any traffic coming from the M18 roundabout.
"If all goes to plan you will only be delayed for around 15 minutes until we negotiate any obstacles.
"On the M18 we will be taking up lanes one and two and on the A1 north all of the carriageway so please pay attention to all the flashing blue lights and any other escort vehicles that will be with us.
"This load;s destination is Scotland so expect delays if you are behind the load as it makes it way north.”