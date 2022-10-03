Doncaster drivers warned of abnormal load convoy on M18 and A1 tonight

From around 7pm, South Yorkshire Police will be escorting two loads from Hellaby Industrial estate.

A spokesman said: “The convoy will be in excess of 100, long, over six metres wide and 300 tonnes so as you can imagine it doesn’t move very fast either.

"We will be stopping traffic leaving Hellaby and also any traffic coming from the M18 roundabout.

Police are warning drivers of delays on the A1 and M18 tonight as an abnormal load convoy heads north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If all goes to plan you will only be delayed for around 15 minutes until we negotiate any obstacles.

"On the M18 we will be taking up lanes one and two and on the A1 north all of the carriageway so please pay attention to all the flashing blue lights and any other escort vehicles that will be with us.