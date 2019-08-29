Doncaster demonstration called to protest at Boris Johnson's decision to shutdown Parliament
Protesters will gather outside Doncaster’s Mansion House this weekend to demonstate at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shutdown Parliament.
A town centre demo has been organised for this Saturday following yesterday's announcement that the PM is suspending Parliament ahead of Britain’s planned departure from the EU on October 31.
The event, organised by Doncaster People’s Assembly, will take place from noon and is described as a “rally against Johnson's attack on democracy.”
A spokesman added: “Bring your banners and placards to the Mansion House at noon this Saturday.”
The Prime Minister's decision to suspend Parliament has prompted an angry backlash from MPs and opponents of a no-deal Brexit.
Protests and demonstrations have been organised across the country, while legal challengers are being considered.
A petition against the suspension has already attracted more than 1.3 million signatures.
The government said the five-week suspension in September and October will still allow time to debate Brexit.
Yesterday, Mr Johnson said a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14 October, to outline his "very exciting agenda".
But fellow Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats have united to condemn the move.