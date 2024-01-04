Doncaster dad dies months after horror attack as mum pleads for justice

The distraught mother of a Doncaster dad has launched a plea for justice after his tragic death months after suffering horrific brain injuries in a brutal street attack.

40-year-old John Smith, who leaves an eight-year-old daughter, died shortly before Christmas, less than 18 months after he was attacked and left unconscious in the street after being attacked by two men from behind.

His grieving mum Delia Prudence has launched a fresh plea for information about the incident in Robin Hood Crescent in Edenthorpe in July 2022 – and believes one of the two attackers is still at large.

She said: “It has left a beautiful little girl without a dad.

40-year-old John Smith died less than 18 months after being beaten unconscious in a vicious street attack.

"All I want is my son back, but that is not going to happen.

"I have been left with a hole in my heart and a little piece of me has died. Not only is my heart broken but his little girl is left asking where is her dad.”

Mr Smith was attacked as he walked home after a shift at work on July 6 2022.

He and a few friends had just finished work and had called for a couple of beers before walking home.

As he approached Robin Hood Crescent, he was attacked from behind by two men and left unconscious in the road.

Added Mrs Prudence: “He was taken to hospital in Sheffield where an emergency operation was performed to remove half his skull because his brain was swelling.

"He was put on life support for a week and we were afraid of losing him.

"But being a strong man and having a beautiful daughter who he doted on, he fought and somehow survived."

However, that was the start of a long road to recovery which ultimately ended in tragedy.

She said: “His next hurdle was 16 months of not being able to work and having to wear a special helmet to protect his brain.

"He really suffered not being able to work.

"He suffered several emergency admissions to hospital, having extremely intense seizures and suffered from constant headaches.

"He had a plate fitted a few weeks ago and now he has been taken from us far too early.”

He was found unresponsive on December 10 and never regained consciousness, dying a few hours later on December 11.

Added Mrs Prudence: “He was quite a normal chap before his assault, then his world turned totally upside down.

"It’s true what they, say one punch or smack in the head can kill.”

She believes one of the attackers is still at large and said: "Whoever did this has left a beautiful little girl without a father and I as a mum shouldn’t be saying goodbye to my son and his two sisters have lost a brother.

“All I want is justice for my son – he can’t fight it himself but I won’t give up.

"Our towns and cities are becoming dangerous and normal everyday folk can’t walk the streets without feeling nervous and that shouldn’t be the case.”

“Please help the police catch these cowards and stop another family suffering what this family is suffering now.”