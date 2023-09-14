Doncaster couple jailed for child cruelty after four year investigation

Watch more videos on Shots!

Capriann Welsh and Thomas Wheeler, who got married earlier this year as they awaited trial, were found guilty of child cruelty charges at Sheffield Crown Court earlier today.

Welsh, 27, and Wheeler 28, were convicted on a charge of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

The couple, of Highfield Road, Doncaster, got married in May this year despite their impending court case and sentencing, with the city centre pub where one of them worked sharing photos and best wishes ahead of the wedding day.

Capriann Welsh and Thomas Wheeler are both behind bars after being found guilty of child cruelty.

The court heard that the pair carried out the offence of cruelty against a child on August 9, 2019.

Welsh was sentenced to one year and two weeks in prison, while Wheeler was sentenced to 15 months.

Another charge of child cruelty against the pair was ordered to lie on file by the court.

Welsh, who worked at The Little Plough pub in West Laith Gate in Doncaster city centre, tied the knot with Wheeler on May 27, according to social media.

A post shared on the pub’s Facebook page ahead of the wedding said: “Tomorrow is the wedding of our gorgeous colleague Capriann and her fiance TJ (Wheeler).

"We hope your day is as special as you are. Have a wonderful day you two. We’ll see you at the church.