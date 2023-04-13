News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Council to receive £26k government grant to prevent fly-tipping

Doncaster Council will receive part of a national government grant aimed at preventing and dealing with fly-tipping.

By Shannon Mower
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

It was announced on Saturday that Doncaster Council will be one of 21 local authorities to benefit from the government scheme to crack down on fly-tipping.

Some £775,000 will be granted to councils nationally from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Doncaster will receive £25,662.73.

Grant for fly tippingGrant for fly tipping
The funds will go towards prevention and surveillance measures such as CCTV, fencing and improved waste infrastructure.

Councils will have six months to roll out initiatives using the funding, before sharing how these worked to support others.

The scheme was first introduced last year, with the funding pot doubled due to its success.

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, said on Twitter: “FLY TIPPING We really are getting there. Read on! The Government’s crackdown on fly-tipping continues with new grants for councils. Doncaster is 1 of the 21 selected out of the country. 1/7 https://t.co/vQgoQfN1w4 #Doncasterisgreat #stronglocaleconomy” / Twitter

