Doncaster Council to receive £26k government grant to prevent fly-tipping

It was announced on Saturday that Doncaster Council will be one of 21 local authorities to benefit from the government scheme to crack down on fly-tipping.

Some £775,000 will be granted to councils nationally from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Doncaster will receive £25,662.73.

Grant for fly tipping

The funds will go towards prevention and surveillance measures such as CCTV, fencing and improved waste infrastructure.

Councils will have six months to roll out initiatives using the funding, before sharing how these worked to support others.

