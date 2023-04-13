Doncaster Council to receive £26k government grant to prevent fly-tipping
Doncaster Council will receive part of a national government grant aimed at preventing and dealing with fly-tipping.
It was announced on Saturday that Doncaster Council will be one of 21 local authorities to benefit from the government scheme to crack down on fly-tipping.
Some £775,000 will be granted to councils nationally from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Doncaster will receive £25,662.73.
The funds will go towards prevention and surveillance measures such as CCTV, fencing and improved waste infrastructure.
Councils will have six months to roll out initiatives using the funding, before sharing how these worked to support others.
The scheme was first introduced last year, with the funding pot doubled due to its success.
