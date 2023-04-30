News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
17 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
21 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
23 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Doncaster Council launch new ‘Clean Doncaster’ online campaign

Doncaster Council has launched a new social media campaign encouraging residents to keep the city clean.

By Shannon Mower
Published 30th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

In the latest round of moves to reduce littering, the council has launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to tidy up litter.

A new series of infographics on the council’s social media page read “Thanks for keeping our new city clean”, followed by a new ‘Clean Doncaster’ logo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new logo can also be seen in the page’s Twitter header.

Help to keep our city looking greatHelp to keep our city looking great
Help to keep our city looking great
Most Popular

City of Doncaster Council on Twitter: “An important thread to say to Doncaster residents in advance! Thanks for keeping our new city clean… [THREAD] https://t.co/eWIRibGHtQ” / Twitter

The campaign is one of many recent moves to encourage residents to reduce littering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Council recently promoted the national Great British Spring Clean, holding 70 litter pick events across the borough.

Residents can now also request road sweepers to visit their area at Street cleaning request – City of Doncaster Council .

Related topics:Doncaster CouncilDoncasterTwitter