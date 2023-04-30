In the latest round of moves to reduce littering, the council has launched a new social media campaign to encourage people to tidy up litter.

A new series of infographics on the council’s social media page read “Thanks for keeping our new city clean”, followed by a new ‘Clean Doncaster’ logo.

The new logo can also be seen in the page’s Twitter header.

Help to keep our city looking great

The campaign is one of many recent moves to encourage residents to reduce littering.

Doncaster Council recently promoted the national Great British Spring Clean, holding 70 litter pick events across the borough.