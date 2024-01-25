Doncaster Council issues rules for putting your bins out during strong winds
and live on Freeview channel 276
The authority has announced a set of “rules” it wants householders to follow after recent storms Isha and Jocelyn saw many streets left littered with rubbish and debris.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “You may have noticed the strong winds we’ve had over the last few days.
"During this weather, we’ve seen empty bins – or bins without much in them - blowing over leaving waste blowing around.
"Whilst our teams are out and doing their best to get to everything as soon as possible, you can also help keep your street clean and safe.
"Please don’t put your bin out too early. It needs to be out by 7am on the morning of collection, but consider whether it’s worth waiting until the morning rather than leaving it out through a windy night.
"Make sure your bin lid is fully closed.
"If possible, try and place the bin in a sheltered area, or place close together with your neighbour’s bin in a cluster.
"Once it’s been emptied, bring your bin in as soon as possible.
"If you see a neighbour’s bin has blown over, please pick it up, if you feel you can and it’s safe to do so.
"And if you do spot any windblown rubbish in your gardens, street or neighbourhood please dispose of it too. Every little bit of waste collected makes a difference.”
Scheduled collections will continue as normal, the spokesman added.