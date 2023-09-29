Doncaster Council gives update on £5million Corn Exchange upgrade as works progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grade II listed building closed its doors last autumn for an ‘arts and culture’ revamp, which will see it repurposed with a variety of differerent stalls and arts spaces when it eventually re-opens.

Sharing photos on the Doncaster Markets Facebook page HERE a spokesman said: “Take a look at the incredible progress on the Corn Exchange redevelopment.

“The next exciting chapter for the Corn Exchange will feature the introduction of ten sleek and modern trading units on the ground floor, versatile gallery spaces for a variety of uses, and a spacious central area bathed in natural light, perfect for hosting pop-up events and entertainment.

Work is progressing on the Corn Exchange upgrade, Doncaster Council has said.

“This revitalisation project not only breathes new life into the area but also sets the stage for independent businesses to thrive and flourish.

“It's all about preserving the building's legacy and enhancing the offerings at Doncaster Market.”

The striking 19th Century building is being restored to its former glory in a multi-million pound makeover, following a successful funding bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

Traders within the Grade II listed building have been moved while the works take place.

All the traders who were in there are now in Goose Hill (next to Fish Market) or the International Food Hall.

In 2021, it was announced that £5 million was to be spent by Doncaster Council on an ‘increased arts and culture offer’ at the Corn Exchange which dates from 1870.

Another part of the money will be spent on renovating 70 shop fronts through on Scot Lane and Goose Hill with the aim of creating ‘a coherent and attractive landscape in the market area’.

Built in the Victorian era, it was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Sir Winston Churchill also made a speech at the building which was totally redeveloped following a devastating fire in January 1994.

An extensive restoration project, revealed a medieval cemetery and some Roman pottery and the building was eventually reopened in 1997.