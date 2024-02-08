Doncaster Council deploys gritting lorries as snow sweeps across the city
and live on Freeview channel 276
City of Doncaster Council swung into action as temperatures dipped and snow began to fall across the borough.
A spokesman said: “Due to today's weather, our gritters have been out on Doncaster's major traffic routes.
"We continue to monitor conditions and if the weather persists our teams will treat the roads again later.
"Please take care when travelling around Doncaster as roads and pavements could be slippy due to the snow - it is also likely to be icy in places.
"Plan your journey in advance and expect it to take a little longer than usual as vehicles travel more carefully due to the conditions. If using public transport, check that services are still operational.
"Stay safe and warm everyone.”
Two amber and yellow weather warnings for snow are in place for Doncaster until 6am tomorrow.