Doncaster Council blasted over swimming sign blunder at spot where 20-year-old drowned

Residents at Lakeside have been calling on the authority for safety notices at the lake – and the push for the signs increased following the tragic death of Jay Walker, who drowned at the beauty spot last summer.

But locals have been left fuming after the signs were eventually installed earlier this month – but with mistakes.

The notice warns visitors of no swimming, danger of deep water and sudden drops, the danger of thin ice in winter and no fishing, illustrated with a number of icons above the instructions.

The sign, which contains mistakes, has been installed at the spot where 20-year-old Jay Walker drowned last summer.

But the no swimming and no fishing signs have been switched.

One local said: “Residents have been lobbying for over a year with Doncaster Council about people fishing.

“We also had a tragic death and this is the response.”

Jay died after getting into difficulty in the water at the lake on August 13 last year.

A huge rescue operation by police, paramedics, fire crews and police divers was put into operation but the search ended in tragedy when Jay’s body was pulled from the water.

Numerous tributes were paid to Jay in the wake of the tragedy, including a huge release of blue balloons at Lakeside, a minute’s applause by Doncaster Rovers fans and a charity bike ride in his memory.

A Crowdfunding appeal to pay for his funeral was also set up and numerous floral tributes were placed at the scene of the tragedy, which took place in waters off one of the islands in the lake.

Tributes poured in afterwards, with his mum posting: “I lost my son Jay Walker at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."

She shared a later tribute which said: “R.I.p my son you was taken to soon love.”

Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm on August 13 as temperatures soared over 30c in Doncaster.

Later, South Yorkshire Police confirmed a body had been found after a search by police divers.