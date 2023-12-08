News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster convenience store sealed off by police tonight amid reports of serious incident

A Doncaster convenience store is under police guard tonight amid reports of a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Dec 2023, 23:58 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Premier Top Shop store in Marshland Road, Moorends has been cordoned off, with a number of police vehicles in attendance at the scene.

Photos from outside the store show the shutters closed with police tape guarding the front of the premises, while eyewitnesses have reported heavy police activity in the area.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and store owners Premier Stores for more details of tonight’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterPremierSouth Yorkshire Police