Doncaster convenience store sealed off by police tonight amid reports of serious incident
A Doncaster convenience store is under police guard tonight amid reports of a serious incident.
The Premier Top Shop store in Marshland Road, Moorends has been cordoned off, with a number of police vehicles in attendance at the scene.
Photos from outside the store show the shutters closed with police tape guarding the front of the premises, while eyewitnesses have reported heavy police activity in the area.
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and store owners Premier Stores for more details of tonight’s incident.