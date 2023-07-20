News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster College employee arrested as police probe 'messages to 12-year-old'

An employee at Doncaster College has been arrested as police launch a probe into messages reportedly sent to a 12-year-old child.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

College bosses have confirmed that the member of staff was arrested last week. It is understood that the member of staff has been suspended while police investigations take place.

The Free Press has seen text message screenshots from the member of staff concerned which appear to show that they were in contact with a 12-year-old.

A spokesman for DN Colleges Group, which runs Doncaster College said: “We were informed on 12 July that a member of staff, who was employed on a variable hours contract, was arrested.

A member of staff at Doncaster College has been arrested.A member of staff at Doncaster College has been arrested.
"DN Colleges Group have taken all appropriate steps in line with Keeping Children Safe in Education and our internal polices to ensure that the safeguarding of all our students is our first priority.

“We will fully cooperate with all external agencies as and when required.”