Doncaster College employee arrested as police probe 'messages to 12-year-old'
College bosses have confirmed that the member of staff was arrested last week. It is understood that the member of staff has been suspended while police investigations take place.
The Free Press has seen text message screenshots from the member of staff concerned which appear to show that they were in contact with a 12-year-old.
A spokesman for DN Colleges Group, which runs Doncaster College said: “We were informed on 12 July that a member of staff, who was employed on a variable hours contract, was arrested.
"DN Colleges Group have taken all appropriate steps in line with Keeping Children Safe in Education and our internal polices to ensure that the safeguarding of all our students is our first priority.
“We will fully cooperate with all external agencies as and when required.”