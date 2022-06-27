Doncaster club's warning over 'abusive' young yobs wrecking venue's toilets

Parklands Sports and Social Club, which is based in Wheatley Hall Road, has suffered a number of recent attacks, bosses have said.

And the youngsters, who are understood to be aged around 11-13, have been warned that action will be taken if the incidents continue.

Sharing details of the incident on social media, a club spokesman said: “We currently have a group of three to four young boys around 11/12/13 years of age trying to get into the building on a daily basis to throw toilet paper and hand soap and sanitiser all over the toilets.

Parklands Sports and Social Club in Wheatley.

"This is now becoming an issue and they are getting abusive to staff when being asked to leave.

“If you think your child heads over this way to use the grounds, please remind them that the facilities and staff are not here to be abused and we will contact the relevant authorities if needed.

“Our general rule is no children allowed in the building, unless accompanied by an adult.

"However we are happy for them to use the toilet or come and grab a cup of water if playing on the grounds

"Most of the children are polite and respectful and we really don't mind.”