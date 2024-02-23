Doncaster City issue warning after fans pay £400 in fake notes and steal footballs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster City issued the alert to other non-league clubs following last weekend’s crunch game against Dearne and District, which saw the club draft in a number of big name players.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, a club spokesman said: “Warning to all non league clubs.

“Unfortunately on Saturday we were given around £400 in fake notes on the turnstiles and in the bar, plus seven match balls were also taken from the ground at full time.

“We understand some ‘fans’ feelings towards the game but this isn’t on and we’d hate for this to happen to any other club so please be vigilant.”

The 11th tier club, which play in the Central Midlands League North Division and are sponsored by Sports Direct, came under fire from some supporters after drafting in former Celtic and Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew, his international team-mate Ross McCormack and ex-Norwich City and Republic of Ireland playmaker Wes Hoolahan for the 3-1 victory, played at Armthorpe Welfare’s stadium.

One sarcastically replied: “Couldn't happen to a better club – Doncaster is red.”

Another quipped: “How unfortunate,” while another replied to the post with a series of “crying with laughter” emojis.