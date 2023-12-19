Doncaster city centre burger bar offering free meals to homeless on Christmas Eve

A Doncaster city centre burger bar is serving up free meals to the homeless this Christmas Eve.

Dope Burger in Cleveland Street will be open for five hours on December 24.

A spokesman said: “We are opening all of our takeouts and restaurants to the homeless this Christmas Eve between 12-5pm.

"If you know anyone that could do with a warm safe place to enjoy a free meal this Christmas Eve send them our way.”