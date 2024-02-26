Doncaster city centre bridge sealed off this afternoon over fears for person's safety
A Doncaster city centre bridge has been sealed off this afternoon over concerns for a person’s safety.
North Bridge, which connects the Frenchgate Interchange tunnels with the north side of Doncaster, has been closed off while police deal with the incident.
Cordons are in place and motorists wishing to cross the River Don towards the other side of the city should use the new St George’s Bridge.
It is not clear how long the bridge is likely to remain closed.