Doncaster city centre bar given a zero food hygiene rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ballers, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street in Doncaster was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 18.
A zero is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary.
And Vibe Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Civic Offices, Waterdale, Doncaster was given a score of four on March 18.
