Doncaster city centre bar given a zero food hygiene rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:47 BST
Ballers, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street in Doncaster was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 18.

A zero is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary.

And Vibe Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Civic Offices, Waterdale, Doncaster was given a score of four on March 18.

