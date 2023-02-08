Doncaster care home resident knits to support the maternity ward at Royal Infirmary

Beryl a resident from Town Moor House in Doncaster is putting her knitting skills to the test to support the Maternity Wards at the local hospital.

Keen to offer her support, 78-year-old Beryl said "I find knitting very rewarding, it makes me happy to knit and keeps me occupied. I am very proud that I was able to knit for our Hospital and I am touched by all the staffs response at the Hospital when I was able to deliver the cardigans this week. I feel a special sense of achievement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grateful to Beryl and Town Moor House a spokesperson from the maternity wards at Doncaster Royal Infirmary said ‘Thank you for the amazing donations from the care home. Your support really does help us make a difference to local families.’

Pictured is Beryl and the fantastic team at Doncaster Royal Infirmary Maternity Ward

Claire Pegg, the Home Manager at Town Moor House, said, ‘I love to see Beryl happy and discussing comments and likes from the social media posts it makes her face light up. This is the reason I love this job so much.’

Laura Davies, the activities coordinator for Town Moor House who assisted Beryl to the hospital, said, "You should have seen the staffs faces and reactions when they saw Beryl with all the bags of knitted goods, they were delighted. I am so proud to work at Town Moor House and work with such wonderful colleagues ensuring our residents continue to have a happy, meaningful lifestyle."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust Care Ltd is a care home company dedicated to providing quality homes for older people in the North of England. When you are looking for a care home, either for yourself or a loved one, it’s important you feel confident with your decision.