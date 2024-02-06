Doncaster care home rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inspection, which took place in November 2023, saw the service achieve outstanding ratings overall. It was specifically recognised for being caring and responsive, reflecting the team's unwavering commitment to delivering person-centred care, that promotes independence and enhances the quality of life for the people they support.

Tim Davies, Chief Executive of ivolve Care & Support, expressed his pride for the outstanding rating stating: "I am really proud of our colleagues at the Balby service for the work they put in, day in and day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The recognition by the CQC is testament to their hard work, their kindness, passion and resilience. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of care to the people we support."

Some of the outstanding team from ivolve Care & Support's Balby service, celebrating their award.

The report highlighted several key strengths of the Balby service:

Right Support: Colleagues demonstrated a strong understanding of promoting independence and providing maximum choice for individuals. Support is tailored to meet individual needs, ensuring the best possible outcomes for everyone.

Right Care: Diverse needs are considered in all aspects of care, with detailed care plans guiding exceptional person-centred support. The service works collaboratively with external professionals to ensure comprehensive care plans that respected individuals' wishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right Culture: In a nod to the Registered Manager’s leadership, the report commended their values as key strengths. They had worked to create an inclusive, empowered environment. One consistent theme was the continuous support for individuals to achieve their goals and aspirations, reflecting a culture of development, improvement, and collaboration.

Balby’s commitment to managing concerns and complaints professionally, transparently, and with integrity further contributed to the overall outstanding rating.

The report noted that, “Residents have very active lives and are take part in community events, trips, and clubs within the local community. Staff have ensured that residents maintain relationships and visits with family and friends when possible. One person had been involved in a local fitness programme taking part in numerous sporting activities and was very proud of their achievements.”

One of the people supported at ivolve said: "Staff are all good, they are all amazing. The Registered Manager is really good and is special to all of us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad