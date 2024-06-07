Doncaster car wash fined £30,000 after illegal workers are arrested
Immigration Enforcement officers carried out two separate raids on Adwick Car Wash and Hand Valeting in Adwick-le-Street last year, the Home Office has said after revealing details of its operations over the past twelve months.
On August 22, officers arrested one individual without the right to work in the UK at the premises.
And in a second visit just a few weeks later on September 13, another indiviudal, working in breach of their restrictions was also arrested at the car wash by officials.
The car wash was fined £15,000 for each infringement.
Since the penalties were levied, the maximum civil penalty that can be issued to employers when a worker does not have the required permission has increased from £20,000 to £60,000.
The civil penalty codes of practice which includes details of the increases is published HERE
