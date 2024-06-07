Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster car wash has been hit with a £30,000 fine after illegal workers were arrested.

Immigration Enforcement officers carried out two separate raids on Adwick Car Wash and Hand Valeting in Adwick-le-Street last year, the Home Office has said after revealing details of its operations over the past twelve months.

On August 22, officers arrested one individual without the right to work in the UK at the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in a second visit just a few weeks later on September 13, another indiviudal, working in breach of their restrictions was also arrested at the car wash by officials.

Illegal workers were arrested at a Doncaster car wash.

The car wash was fined £15,000 for each infringement.

Since the penalties were levied, the maximum civil penalty that can be issued to employers when a worker does not have the required permission has increased from £20,000 to £60,000.