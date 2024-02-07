Doncaster cannabis factory destroyed by police after machete gang spotted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to St James' Gardens in Balby where they discovered the cannabis cultivation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The cultivation was discovered last Thursday (1 February) following reports of a group of men seen acting suspiciously near an address in the street, with one of the men seen holding a machete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We attended the property last Thursday with officers discovering around 30 plants which have since been seized and destroyed.

Police in Doncaster have busted another cannabis factory.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.