Doncaster cannabis factory destroyed by police after machete gang spotted

A Doncaster cannabis factory has been destroyed by a police – after a gang of men were spotted acting suspiciously near the address – with one of the gang armed with a machete.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:53 GMT
Officers were called to St James' Gardens in Balby where they discovered the cannabis cultivation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The cultivation was discovered last Thursday (1 February) following reports of a group of men seen acting suspiciously near an address in the street, with one of the men seen holding a machete.

“We attended the property last Thursday with officers discovering around 30 plants which have since been seized and destroyed.

Police in Doncaster have busted another cannabis factory.Police in Doncaster have busted another cannabis factory.
Police in Doncaster have busted another cannabis factory.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers via their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where members of the public can report information in confidence.

