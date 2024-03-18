Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to a property on Vermuyden Road, Moorends at around 6.15pm on Sunday (17 March) following reports of a fire – with nearby residents reporting several fire crews at the scene.

But police got more than they bargained for when they inspected the premises, finding dozens of cannabis plants after flames broke out in the roof area of the property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and ensured that the building and nearby residents were made safe.

Flames tore through the house in Doncaster, where cannabis was being grown.

"No injuries were reported. A cannabis set-up was located at the address.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information which may assist officers is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting incident number 753 of 17 March. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5:52pm to Vermuyden Road.

"Firefighters from Thorne, Doncaster, Edlington and Parkway stations attended the incident.

“The fire was in the roof area of the terraced house. There were no reports of any casualties.

“The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”

You can report drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.