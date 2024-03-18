Doncaster cafe and takeaway given food hygiene ratings of two meaning both require improvement
A cafe and a takeaway in Doncaster have been given food hygiene ratings of two meaning they both require some improvement, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
LUF Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Askern Road, Bentley, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 10.
Fresh, a takeaway at King Avenue, New Rossington, was also given a score of two on February 9.
The rating ranges from zero (worst) to five (best), based on the food safety standards found at the time of the inspection.