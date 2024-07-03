Doncaster cab firm offering £1,350 taxi trips to England v Switzerland game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster cab firm has come up with a unique way for fans to get to this Saturday’s England v Switzerland Euro 2024 quarter final – on a ten hour taxi trip for £1,350.

Ace Cabs, which is based in Doncaster city centre, is offering the deal for supporters wanting to attend the crunch game at Germany’s Dusseldorf Arena.

The ten hour road trip across Europe is for a maximum of three passengers – and those signing up for the ride must have a passport and match ticket.

A spokesperson said: “We are taking Euro 24 to a whole new level for people who are scared of flying or simply want an adventure whilst going to watch England play Switzerland on Saturday.

Ace Cabs is offering £1,350 taxi trips to the England v Switzerland game.

“Whether you're anxious about flying or simply seeking a memorable experience to share with your kids, family and friends, Ace Cabs is offering this opportunity at an affordable rate, especially when shared among three passengers.

"Consider the costs of taxis, trains, flights, and taxis again upon arrival – opting for our service is a cost-effective choice, especially for the quarter-finals game.

"We handle all the details and additional expenses, such as toll charges and ferry transfers from Dover to Calais, ensuring you pay only the fixed price with no hidden fees.”

The one-way journey costs £1,350, and if you choose to return the following morning, it's £1,650 per car.

“Drivers will cover their own accommodations and additional expenses during the wait for you.”

To secure a spot, contact 01302 888 555 or download the app "Ace Cabs Doncaster"

A deposit of £350 is required at the time of booking.

The match kicks off at 5pm (UK time) with Gareth Southgate’s team looking to book a place in the semi-finals after bouncing back to win their last 16 game against Slovakia by the skin of their teeth.

England were just seconds away from exiting the competition when Jude Bellingham popped up with an an injury time equaliser to take the game to extra time after Slovakia’s early opener.