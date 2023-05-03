Doncaster Brassed Off actor Stephen Tompkinson goes on trial accused of GBH

News you can trust since 1925
Television and film actor Stephen Tompkinson has gone on trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:58 BST

The actor, who starred in 1996 movie Brassed Off, which saw numerous scenes filmed in Doncaster, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday for the start of a trial which is expected to last four days.

The 57-year-old, best known for playing the title role in TV crime drama DCI Banks, is facing a charge that he “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm” on a man named Karl Poole on May 30, 2021.

The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, denies the charge.

Brassed Off actor Stephen Tompkinson.
Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel and other TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder and New Tricks.

In Brassed Off, which he starred in with Ewan McGregor and Tara Fitzgerald, he played struggling trombonist Phil, son of band leader Danny (Pete Postlethwaite) with scenes filmed at Doncaster Minster.

