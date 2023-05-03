Doncaster branch of Greggs is cordoned off by police following incident
A Doncaster branch of bakery chain Greggs was sealed off by police following a break-in.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:34 BST
Detectives swooped on the branch in Church Street, Armthorpe following reports of a burglary in the early hours of Saturday.
Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity at the shop throughout Saturday, sparking rumours of a serious incident.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the branch was closed and a cordon put in place while officers probed a break in which is understood to have taken place late on Friday or early Saturday.