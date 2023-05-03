News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
17 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
4 hours ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Doncaster branch of Greggs is cordoned off by police following incident

A Doncaster branch of bakery chain Greggs was sealed off by police following a break-in.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:34 BST

Detectives swooped on the branch in Church Street, Armthorpe following reports of a burglary in the early hours of Saturday.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity at the shop throughout Saturday, sparking rumours of a serious incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the branch was closed and a cordon put in place while officers probed a break in which is understood to have taken place late on Friday or early Saturday.

Police sealed off a Doncaster branch of Greggs following a break-in.Police sealed off a Doncaster branch of Greggs following a break-in.
Police sealed off a Doncaster branch of Greggs following a break-in.
Related topics:GreggsDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police