Doncaster branch of Greenwoods set to close despite originally being saved

The Doncaster town centre branch of historic menswear shop Greenwoods is set to close despite being originally earmarked to stay open during a raft of store closures.

The branch in St Sepulchre Gate, which has been a long standing fixture in the town centre for many decades, is currently holding a closing down sale, with much of the stock already sold or stripped out from the premises.

The shop was one of the Bradford-based firm's branches which chiefs announced would stay open after the firm went into administration last autumn.

Founded in 1860, at its peak in the 1990s there were around 200 branches of the store.

Greenwoods was sold to Versatile International Trading last September in a move which was aimed at safegaurding 40 stores and 181 jobs.