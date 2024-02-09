Doncaster braced for flooding with alert issued following heavy snowfall
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Dearne catchment, warning householders that flooding is possible.
Heavy snowfall in the Peak District and Pennines above Sheffield yesterday means that river levels in the River Don are also expected to rise due to melting snow.
A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “River levels are rising on the River Dearne due to persistent rainfall and rapid snowmelt overnight, particularly at Darton and Barnsley.
“Areas most at risk include low lying land around these areas, Old Moor, Bolton Ings, Cudworth, Houghton and Wombwell Washlands.
"The washlands are beginning to fill and flooding of low-lying land near the watercourse is likely throughout Friday.
“River levels are expected to peak this morning, however further rainfall is forecast throughout today and we will continue to monitor river levels and rainfall closely.
Please avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”
The alert applies to the River Dearne and its tributaries from Denby Dale to Mexborough.
Meanwhile, Pastures Road in Mexborough is also closed due to flooding this morning.
While Doncaster avoided the worst of yesterday’s snow, areas adjacent to the River Don saw up to 9cm of snow and with a thaw now underway in these areas, water levels are expected to rise in the coming hours.