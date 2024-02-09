Doncaster braced for flooding with alert issued following heavy snowfall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Dearne catchment, warning householders that flooding is possible.

Heavy snowfall in the Peak District and Pennines above Sheffield yesterday means that river levels in the River Don are also expected to rise due to melting snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “River levels are rising on the River Dearne due to persistent rainfall and rapid snowmelt overnight, particularly at Darton and Barnsley.

Doncaster is now braced for potential flooding falling yesterday's snowfall.

“Areas most at risk include low lying land around these areas, Old Moor, Bolton Ings, Cudworth, Houghton and Wombwell Washlands.

"The washlands are beginning to fill and flooding of low-lying land near the watercourse is likely throughout Friday.

“River levels are expected to peak this morning, however further rainfall is forecast throughout today and we will continue to monitor river levels and rainfall closely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

The alert applies to the River Dearne and its tributaries from Denby Dale to Mexborough.

Meanwhile, Pastures Road in Mexborough is also closed due to flooding this morning.