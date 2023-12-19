Doncaster braced as Met Office issues yellow warning of wind for city this week
The warning is in place from midnight on Thursday at December 21, ending 24 hours later, with warnings of damage to buildings and travel disruption.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Strong winds are likely to affect a wide area through Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption.
“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and here is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected and there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”